Scout soars with ice rink project

TREMONT — This winter, as skaters at the town’s rink take a break, they’ll have a place to get warm, thanks to a Tremont Boy Scout.

The project to build the 10-by-20-foot wood frame building was spearheaded by Nolan Murphy, a Boy Scout in Troop 98. Murphy is a senior at Mount Desert Island High School and has been a scout since joining the Cub Scouts in first grade. The warming shed project was done to meet the service requirement needed to qualify to be an Eagle Scout, the highest honor in scouting.

Murphy, who has been a Life Scout for three years, said he considered other projects, including a wood duck conservation effort, before deciding on the warming shed earlier this year.

“I felt it added more to our community,” he said.

The 60-by-100-foot ice rink is on town-owned property on Harbor Drive near the town office.

Murphy knew putting his idea into action would require some help from others.

“I’ve never built a building,” he said. “I’ve done small things like furniture.”

Fortunately, plenty of help was available. Contractor Keith Higgins signed on as Murphy’s mentor. Higgins’ brother, Heath, Todd Holbrook, David Campbell and Murphy’s family and friends all helped with the construction.

“We were honored to help out,” Keith Higgins said. “He shows all the qualities a young man of his generation should have.”

When discussing the design of the building, it was decided to add a lockable storage area for a snowblower and other maintenance equipment. Once the design was completed, Murphy did a cost estimate.

“We estimated $2,500,” he said. The final cost was $100 more.

Next, the money needed to be raised. Donation boxes were set out at the town office and other places. Murphy earned some of the money through a beach cleanup on the Cranberry Isles.

With all the help, construction perhaps was the easiest part of the project. There were about 148 hours of labor or “two long weekends” of work. The shed was built offsite and moved on a trailer to the back of the lot.

As impressive as the warming shed project is, it doesn’t guarantee that Murphy achieves his goal of becoming an Eagle Scout. He must complete an application and appear before a board of review before that happens.

Murphy is the son of Jill and Shawn Murphy.