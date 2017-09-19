Schultz hired

MOUNT DESERT — Eloise Schultz has been named to the new position of development coordinator of the Mount Desert Island Historical Society.

Schultz, who graduated in 2016 from College of the Atlantic with a bachelor’s degree in human ecology, will research and write grants, support the organization’s fundraising efforts and provide community members and visitors with a more personalized engagement with the histories of Mount Desert Island.

While serving as the society’s visiting history scholar, Schultz conducted interviews with local residents and gathered oral and written histories of Mount Desert Island for a video documentary project and museum exhibition. She also helped devise a living history program for visiting elementary school groups called “Vintage Classroom.”

She is a certified secondary school teacher in English language arts and has been a substitute teacher at Conners Emerson School in Bar Harbor. She has served as senior editor for Bateau Press, theater instructor for Summer Festival of the Arts, writing tutor and teaching assistant at College of the Atlantic and wilderness trip leader for Chewonki Camp for Girls.

A native of New York City, Schultz plays the trumpet in the band Golden Oak, which tours throughout New England.