Schools welcome new teachers, staff

Among them is Rhonda Fortin, the new principal at Pemetic Elementary in Southwest Harbor.
The new hires account for about 8 percent of the total number of employees of the system’s nine schools and central office.
In addition to the brand new employees, 17 people who were with the school system last year have taken on new duties this year or have transferred to another school in the system.
Taking on new duties or switching to new positions are Mariah Baker, special ed teacher, Mount Desert and Longfellow; Rick Barter, technology teacher, Conners Emerson; Beth Barto, 6th grade English teacher, Conners Emerson; Julianna Bennoch; literacy specialist / reading recovery teacher, Mount Desert; Margaret Burnett, 4th grade teacher, Conners Emerson; Edith DuBois, social worker, Conners Emerson; Amber Charron, sign language interpreter, Mount Desert; Jennifer Dunbar, 3rd grade teacher, Mount Desert; Sarah Dunbar, math and gifted and talented teacher, Mount Desert; Caresse Hanson, RTI teacher, Conners Emerson; Carrie Joyce, Special ed tech, MDI High; Cindy Lambert, technology teacher, Mount Desert and Trenton; Abbie Pappas, 4th grade teacher, Conners Emerson; Marcia Rechholtz, 2nd grade teacher, Conners Emerson; Shannon Smith, French teacher and ed tech, MDI High; Emily Staples, ed tech, Mount Desert; and Anna Walker, special ed tech, Pemetic.
Not available for photo were Cheryl Estey, a bus driver for MDI High, and Christina Spurling, a part-time music teacher at Longfellow.
Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim. [email protected]