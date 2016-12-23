School system budget up 3.64 percent

BAR HARBOR — A $1.81 million budget for the Mount Desert Island Regional School System superintendent’s office and central services for next year was approved Monday night by the system’s board.

It is $73,900 higher than the current year, an increase of 3.64 percent.

About $15,000 of the increase pays for increasing from half-time to three-quarters time the position of “response to intervention” coordinator. Response to intervention (RTI) is the early identification of and support for students with learning or behavioral difficulties.

“We recommended the increase because of the good work and great results we’re seeing with that,” Superintendent Marc Gousse said.

Increasing the hours of the school system’s part-time coordinator of services for English language learners (ELL) accounts for $9,600 of the budget increase.

“We have approximately 10 ELL students across the district, but that’s projected to grow,” Gousse said. “For students whose first language is not English, we can provide time and support so they can gain proficiency.”

The school system will spend $4,800 to replace 16 chairs in the central office conference room.

“They’re falling apart,” Gousse said. “We’ve screwed them together; we’ve glued them. But before somebody breaks their neck, we need to replace them.”

The budget for next year includes a raise of 2.65 percent for the 18 employees of the system office. That is the same percentage increase that teachers in the system will receive.

“I wanted to keep everyone in line with the negotiated agreement with the teachers,” Gousse said. “I think that’s important.”

Members of the central office staff covered by the school system budget include the superintendent; the director of curriculum, assessment and instruction; director of special services, including special education; district-wide social worker and psychologist; educational technology coordinator; business manager; and support staff.