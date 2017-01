BAR HARBOR — A budget for next year of $1.8 million for the Mount Desert Island Regional School System’s central office was approved Monday night by residents of the towns in the school district.

The budget is 3.64 percent higher than the budget for the current school year.

Registered voters in all eight towns in the school district were eligible to vote on the budget. But only two or three people who are neither school board members nor school administrators attended the meeting and voted.