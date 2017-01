TREMONT — The school committee here recently appointed a new member, and on Tuesday, selectmen appointed two members to the Mount Desert Island High School Board of Trustees.

Molly Goodwin was appointed to the school committee at their Jan. 5 meeting. Goodwin replaces Mike McKee, who recently resigned. She will serve until town elections in May.

Selectmen appointed Keri Hayes and Amy Harbor to fill vacant seats on the high school board.