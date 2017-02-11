Scallop workshop

PORTLAND — The 2017 International Pectinid Workshop will be held from April 19-25 at the Holiday Inn by the Bay in Portland.

A special one day fishing industry forum is being held on Friday, April 21, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. This session includes a trade show, happy hour and several guest speakers. The registration fee for this session has been waived for industry members.

To register, visit pectinidworkshop.com/industry-forum.html. For more information, contact Trisha Cheney at trisha.cheney@maine.gov or 624-6554.