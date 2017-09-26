Scallop limited entry

ELLSWORTH — The Maine Department of Marine Resources (DMR) will hold public hearings on a proposed new limited-entry rule for the scallop fishery, including one at Ellsworth City Hall on Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 6:30 p.m.

Under the rule, a person who did not hold a commercial scallop license in the previous calendar year may become eligible for a license.

The DMR is proposing development of two annual lotteries (one for drag licenses, one for dive licenses) for the issuance of new scallop licenses.

As in the lobster fishery, the number of new licenses available would be calculated by applying an exit ratio to the number of licenses retired by each gear sector in the previous calendar year.

The proposed regulation also establishes the eligibility criteria to enter the lottery, as well as factors that would give an individual additional chances in the lottery.

In 2015, a bill in the legislature that would have opened up scallop licenses to anyone who had previously held one in any year was scrapped.

Contact Amanda Ellis, 624-6573.