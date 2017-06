BREWER — The next Scallop Advisory Council meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13, at Jeff’s Catering in Brewer.

Agenda items include an update on the Zone 2 survey, a legislative and Northern Gulf of Maine update. There will be opportunities for 2017-2018 season recommendations and rulemaking recommendations.

For more information, contact Melissa Smith at 624-6558 or [email protected].