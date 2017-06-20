Salvatore retires

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Ken Salvatore of L.S. Robinson Co. retired June 1 after a 35-year career in insurance. Focused primarily in commercial insurance, he worked with two generations of business owners on Mount Desert Island.

A graduate of the University of Rhode Island, Salvatore joined L.S. Robinson in 1991 and served in leadership roles in a number of statewide insurance organizations, including a year as president of the Maine Insurance Association.

He and his wife live in Southwest Harbor. His to-do list in retirement includes working around the house, golfing and spending time with his family, including three grandchildren.