Salmon clipping effort to begin, volunteers needed

EAST MACHIAS — The Downeast Salmon Federation (DSF) will begin its fin clipping effort to mark over 200,000 endangered juvenile Atlantic salmon on Sept. 25 and is looking for volunteers. This effort will take place at the Peter Gray Hatchery at DSF’s Fisheries Center at 13 Willow St. in East Machias.

This is part of DSF’s ongoing research project – The Peter Gray Parr Project – to restore the Atlantic salmon population in the East Machias River. Fin clipping will continue for approximately three weeks after the start date.

All juvenile salmon grown at the hatchery are marked with a fin clip prior to stocking that identifies them as Peter Gray Hatchery origin fish during the following electrofishing and smolt trapping surveys. These surveys give biologists data on the health and population size of salmon in the East Machias River and shed insight on the impacts of the Peter Gray Parr Project.

Gentlemen’s Night will happen on Wednesdays at 6 p.m. and Ladies’ Night on Thursdays at 6 p.m. starting the week of Sept. 25. Volunteers are welcome as individuals or groups. Places of employment, book clubs or any other groups are encouraged to organize teams to help with fin clipping. Contact Zach at [email protected] or 255-0676.

