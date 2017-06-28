Sailors preparing for 21st Hospice Regatta

MOUNT DESERT — The Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County will hold its premier fundraising event of the year next week when the 21st annual Hospice Regatta gets underway on the waters of Great Harbor.

“It’s such a fun event,” HVHC Director Jody Wolford-Tucker said on Monday. “It draws support from far and wide for our care and bereavement services, which are totally free. It’s our biggest fundraiser of the year.”

The regatta is the major fundraiser for HCVC. Last year, the event raised about $35,000 for the organization, said Wolford-Tucker.

On the afternoon of Friday, July 7, sailors can participate in the Southwest Harbor Fleet races for Luders 16 and Bullseye class sloops. In the morning, younger sailors can race Turbo 420 dinghies in the Junior Hospice Regatta, hosted by the MDI Community Sailing Center and Northeast Harbor Sailing School.

On Saturday, July 8, the regatta will encompass the Northeast Harbor Fleet races for International One Design (IOD) sloops and a cruising class race for boats with a PHRF rating, individual or design. The cruising class fleet will have both spinnaker and nonspinnaker divisions.

In the 2016 regatta, 13 boats came out for the IOD class, won by John Henry and his crew in Gambler. In the seven-boat cruising class, Mike Cook took the honors in his 48-foot Stevens-Taylor sloop Lynnette.

The Hospice Regatta isn’t just for sailors. Sponsors can enjoy a 3-hour cruise on board the Maine Seacoast Mission’s Sunbeam that includes a champagne lunch, the opportunity to view the races (with expert race commentary) and then join sailors and guests dockside at the Hinckley Yacht Services (formerly Morris Yachts) boatyard overlooking Northeast Harbor for a post-race “Rendezvous” reception with live music, hors d’oeuvres and drinks.

Guests may purchase tickets to attend the Rendezvous as well.

Anyone who wishes to register for the regatta, to participate as a sponsor or purchase guest tickets to the Rendezvous can do so online at the HVHC website, hospiceofhancock.org.