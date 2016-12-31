Route 3 update

BAR HARBOR — Officials from the Maine Department of Transportation (DOT) plan a public meeting in the council chambers on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 6 p.m. to update residents on plans for the upcoming rebuild of a 4.8-mile section of Route 3 from Ireson Hill near Pirate’s Cove into downtown.

The $17.9 million project will span from a point just west of Sand Point Road to the intersection of Route 3-Eden Street and Route 233 in Bar Harbor. Work is scheduled to begin on Jan. 9 with clearing plus utility and drainage improvements.

The Route 3 Reconstruction Project will continue year-round until the spring of 2019 without a break during summer/fall tourist seasons. Continuous one-way loop detours have been designed to keep traffic flowing and to expedite the work.

MaineDOT encourages Bar Harbor area residents and drivers to stay informed about the project by visiting MaineDot.gov and by signing up for email alerts.