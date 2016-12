BAR HARBOR — Officials from the Maine Department of Transportation (DOT) plan a public meeting in the council chambers on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 6 p.m. to update residents on plans for the upcoming rebuild of Route 3 from Ireson Hill near Pirate’s Cove into downtown.

DOT has signed a contract with the Sargent Corporation for the work, Town Manager Cornell Knight told the Town Council Tuesday. Their bid for the project was $18.4 million.