Rotary names Paul Harris Fellows

BAR HARBOR — Bar Harbor (MDI) Rotary club members Don Allen, Lisa Horsch Clark and Suzanne Sylvia, outgoing club President Shaun Farrar and community member Cookie Horner recently were named Paul Harris Fellows.

Horner was recognized for her service to the Friends of Acadia and other clubs and organizations.

The Fellow recognition is for individuals who have given $1,000 to the Rotary Foundation or who have contributions of that amount made in their name. It was established in 1957. The Rotary Foundation uses donations for service projects. “Over the past 100 years, the foundation has spent $3 billion on life-changing, sustainable projects around the world,” said the foundation website.

Carrie Jones received an outstanding service award for her contributions to Rotary public image at the club, district and regional levels. Jones is the incoming public image coordinator for Zone 24, a Rotary International district that includes parts of the United States and Russia, as well as Canada and Bermuda.

Jenna Horton Boucher and Bonnie Tai were recognized for their service efforts this past year. Boucher has guided the club’s work for the Park Street Playground Project. Tai heads the international committee.

Under Farrar’s leadership, the club received the district governor’s gold citation.

“Rotarians are people of action, leaders who come together to exchange ideas and then make positive action to make both their local and global communities better,” Jones said. “This club has done an outstanding job of engaging within the local community and beyond, all while building stronger friendships.”

This year, Rotarians supported the Park Street Playground Project through numerous fundraising events, supported the Bar Harbor Kids Book Festival, fundraised and fit wheelchairs for people in Costa Rica, managed the 45th annual Fourth of July Seafood Festival and Pancake Breakfast that fed thousands, distributed local scholarships, fought polio, raised money to fight human trafficking, supported the local food pantry and other local food programs, supported Rotary Partners Against Malaria, supported the MDI High School Interact Club as well as local nonprofits and programs, cleaned up roadside debris and volunteered countless hours supporting the community on boards or through volunteer hours.

Farrar thanked his retiring board, especially Scott Hammond for his years of service, and introduced the incoming president, Steven Boucher, and his board for 2017-2018. Boucher’s board includes Farrar, Jones, Horsch Clark, Martha Abbott, Art Blank, Annette Higgins, Peter Nicholson, Chris White and Ron Wrobel. Outgoing board members included Liz Graves, Sue Kropff, Hammond, Angela Balacco-Miller, Susy Del Cid-Papadopoli and Maryanne Mattson.

Visit mdirotary.org.