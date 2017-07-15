Rotarians set fundraising record

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor (MDI) Rotary Club’s 46th annual Fourth of July Pancake Breakfast and Seafood Festival broke its own record, raising over $40,000. The net proceeds will be given back to the community through support of the Park Street Playground’s revitalization, Bar Harbor Kids Book Festival, scholarships and nonprofit organizations.

“The Bar Harbor (MDI) Rotary Club could not be more proud of the financial success of this year’s breakfast and seafood festival. Many local projects will be funded with the money earned from these amazing events. A giant ‘thank you’ to all who attended!” said Rotary Club President Steven Boucher.

Search for “Bar Harbor Rotary Club” on Facebook or visit mdirotary.org.