Rosen address to conclude forum

BAR HARBOR — Jeffrey Rosen will deliver the capstone address of the College of the Atlantic’s Champlain Institute: American Democracy, “What Would Madison Think of American Democracy Today?” on Friday, Aug. 4. at 5 p.m.

In Federalist Paper no. 51, James Madison “worries about how to create institutions which would check personal ambition and the ‘encroachment’ of one branch of government by the other” (Liberty Project). Rosen will discuss Madison’s papers, the separation of powers and the checks and balances that support our democracy.

Rosen is a professor of law at The George Washington University Law School and a commentator on legal affairs. A graduate of Harvard College, Oxford University and Yale Law School, Rosen is a contributing editor for “The Atlantic” and has been legal affairs editor at The New Republic, a nonresident senior fellow at the Brookings Institution and a contributor to the “New York Times Magazine.” He is “the nation’s most widely read and influential legal commentator,” according to legal historian David Garrow.