Roos to manage yacht brokerage

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Lyman-Morse, the custom boatbuilder and service provider with yards in Thomaston and Camden as well as a brokerage office in Newport, R.I., has expanded Down East.

Eric Roos will manage the new Lyman-Morse brokerage and project management office at Dysart’s Great Harbor Marina here.

“We are very excited to expand Down East, and Eric’s knowledge and experience will be a tremendous asset to our customers. We welcome him to our team,” said Drew Lyman, president of Lyman-Morse.

A native of Maine, Roos spent his childhood years working for local boatyards before attending College of the Atlantic and receiving a bachelor’s in human ecology in 1987. After graduating, he spent seven years in marina/harbor management, followed by another seven years in the yachting industry as a private captain (Hinckley SW 51 and SW 70 sailboats). He holds a 100-ton USCG license.

In 2000, Roos came ashore and joined the Hinckley Company’s sales team, serving as sales director for the Great Lakes territory; selling primarily Hinckley Jetboats. In 2004, he returned to the waters of Maine, joining Morris Yachts sales team and promoting their successful line of M-series daysailers.

Roos also operates a yacht management company (Acadia Yacht Management).

With extensive experience and knowledge of Morris/Hinckley sailboats and Hinckley Jetboats, Roos will manage pre-owned brokerage sales but also serve as a new build and yacht service sales representative for the yards in Thomaston and Camden.

He lives in Bar Harbor with his two young boys, who also enjoy sailing and spending time on the water.

For more information, email [email protected] or call 266-2399.

Visit www.lymanmorse.com.