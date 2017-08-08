Robinson to talk about teaching in Malawi

BAR HARBOR — Linda Robinson, a certified nurse midwife, will talk about the past year she spent living and working in Malawi, Africa, when she visits the Jesup Memorial Library on Friday, Aug. 11, at 7 p.m.

Robinson taught midwifery at Kamuzu College of Nursing as part of the Global Health Service Partnership, a partnership between SEED Global Health and the Peace Corps. This organization sends midwives, nurses and doctors to teach in five countries in Africa to train medical professionals in their national setting, utilizing available resources. Robinson will return to Malawi in November to teach for a second year.

