River herring important to fisheries restoration

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Downeast Salmon Federation will give a talk about the importance of river herring to the ecology of freshwater, estuarine and other marine environments at the Southwest Harbor Public Library on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 5:30 p.m.

River herring – alewives and blueback herring – tie the ocean, rivers and lakes together, while providing essential nutrients and food needed to sustain healthy watersheds. Here in Maine, harvesters and volunteers have contributed countless hours to the restoration of river herring. Many organizations and individuals are partnering to rebuild fish ladders, open stream passage, conduct population estimates and much more to help river herring return. Topics include efforts to monitor and restore alewife runs in Maine’s rivers and streams and how healthy native fisheries tie communities to the sea.

Call the library at 244-7065.

Downeast Salmon Federation’s mission is to conserve wild Atlantic salmon, other sea-run fish and their habitats; restore a viable recreational salmon fishery; and protect other important river, scenic, recreational and ecological resources in eastern Maine. Visit www.mainesalmonrivers.org.