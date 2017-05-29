Responsible seller, server training set

BAR HARBOR — Responsible Beverage Server & Seller Training will be offered by Healthy Acadia at Atlantic Oceanside, 119 Eden St., on Monday, June 19. Off-premise seller training starts at 8:30 a.m. On-premise seller training starts a 1 p.m.

The training provides employers and employees who sell alcoholic beverages with the knowledge they need to better identify and prevent violations of liquor laws. This course increases employees’ knowledge about liquor laws and the importance of preventing underage sales and sales to visibly intoxicated individuals, and offers guidance for refusing service when necessary. Employees will receive training on best practices to identify minors, false identification and signs of visible intoxication.

Off-premise trainings are for employees of businesses with off-premise liquor licenses, including grocery, liquor and convenience stores. On-premise trainings are for employees of businesses with on-premises liquor licenses, such as restaurants, hotels and bars where alcohol is consumed.

Training employees through this four-hour course may lead to reduced insurance rates for participating businesses and will help reduce the risk of making costly and/or tragic unlawful sales.

All participants receive a certificate of completion valid for five years. Pre-registration is required. Registration costs $25 per participant. Participants must arrive on time and bring a valid photo ID for certification.

Contact Tara Young at 667-7171 or [email protected]