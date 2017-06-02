Research bonds on state ballot

AUGUSTA — A single state-wide referendum question will be the ballot in all Maine municipalities on June 13. It is a bond issue for $50 million.

The question on the ballot reads: “Do you favor a $50,000,000 bond issue to provide $45,000,000 in funds for investment in research, development and commercialization in the State to be used for infrastructure, equipment and technology upgrades that enable organizations to gain and hold market share, to increase revenues and to expand employment or preserve jobs for Maine people, to be awarded through a competitive process to Maine-based public and private entities, leveraging other funds in a one-to-one ratio and $5,000,000 in funds to create jobs and economic growth by lending to or investing in small businesses with the potential for significant growth and strong job creation?”

On Mount Desert Island, officials at The Jackson Laboratory and the Mount Desert Island Biological Laboratory have urged passage of the bonds.

“The growth of The Jackson Laboratory and other biomedical research institutions in Maine has been enhanced by the public-private partnerships with the state through the Maine Technology Asset Fund,” said Michael Hyde, vice president for external affairs and strategic partnerships at The Jackson Laboratory. “We hope that voters will pass the bond measure, Question 1, on June 13, and continue to invest in R&D throughout the state.”