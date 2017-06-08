Research bonds on local ballot

AUGUSTA — A single state-wide referendum question will be the ballot in all Maine municipalities on June 13. It is a bond issue for $50 million.

The question on the ballot reads: “Do you favor a $50,000,000 bond issue to provide $45,000,000 in funds for investment in research, development and commercialization in the State to be used for infrastructure, equipment and technology upgrades that enable organizations to gain and hold market share, to increase revenues and to expand employment or preserve jobs for Maine people … .”

On Mount Desert Island, officials at The Jackson Laboratory and the MDI Biological Laboratory have urged passage of the bonds.

Polls will be open in every town in Maine on June 13.

Polling places

Bar Harbor: Municipal Auditorium – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Great Cranberry: Community Center – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Frenchboro: Town Office – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Islesford: Neighborhood House – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Mount Desert: Somesville Fire Station – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Southwest Harbor: Fire Station – 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Swans Island: Town Office – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Tremont: Town Office – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Trenton: Town Office – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.