ELLSWORTH — The March meeting of the Hancock County Republicans will be at Ellsworth City Hall on Thursday, March 9, at 7 p.m.

Along with the regular meeting, there will be a book swap. Everyone should bring a book they’d like to see go to a good home and be ready to choose any they wish to read. There is no charge, and bringing a book isn’t a requirement for taking one.

This is an open meeting and anyone is welcome to attend. Call 944-8444.