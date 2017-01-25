Republicans hopeful about new administration

BAR HARBOR — Not many “Make America Great Again” shirts and hats were seen around Mount Desert Island during the presidential campaign season or in the months since.

But for a group of Republicans gathered in a garage on Edgewood Street to watch the inauguration of President Donald Trump Friday, the beginning of the new administration represents hope for positive change.

“He’s a man of courage,” Bar Harbor resident Marcy Willow said, “and we’re all so grateful. I’m so happy that now we’ll have a safe, secure and prosperous nation for our children.”

Jay Riley of Bar Harbor said he has thought for many years that Trump would make a great president.

“I’m also thrilled every time I see a peaceful change of power between political parties, because I’ve seen otherwise in other countries,” he said.

Max Linn, who hosted the gathering with his wife, Hanna, has been involved in a group pushing for term limits in Congress. He has been visiting MDI in the summer for many years, but this is his first winter as a year-round resident here.

Linn believes the term-limits movement has a unique opportunity under Trump, since the new president is not a former lawmaker.

“This is an opportunity to make long-term change,” he said.

“No matter how unpopular the politicians are in Washington, they get reelected year after year … due to their financial advantages,” a statement on his “Donald Trump Patriots” website reads. “Congressional term limits would make America great again because it would put citizens back in charge of the laws that are made in Washington, laws that we all must live under.”

The next meeting of the Hancock County Republican Party will take place at Ellsworth City Hall on Thursday, Feb. 9, at7 p.m. Call 669-0176.