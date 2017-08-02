Regenerative medicine is focus

BAR HARBOR — A leader in the field of regenerative medicine research will discuss its future in the last of three public lectures in Maren Auditorium at the MDI Biological Laboratory on Wednesday, Aug. 9, at 7 p.m.

Ashley W. Seifert, assistant professor in the Department of Biology at the University of Kentucky will give The Kinter Lecture on Aug. 9 on the topic “Mammalian Regeneration.”

While some organisms are able to fully regenerate lost or damaged tissue, the response of humans and other mammals to serious tissue damage is limited to wound healing, which involves scar tissue formation (fibrosis) at the site of injury. While scarring helps retain the structural integrity of the tissue, it can cause a debilitating loss of function.

Seifert will discuss his research on the molecular mechanisms that regulate and direct the regenerative response to injury and how these mechanisms are curtailed in nonregenerating systems.

In a more clinical context, he is seeking to apply current understanding of how tissue regeneration occurs in its natural state to new approaches to stimulating regeneration in humans.