Reeve named chamber director

MOUNT DESERT — Tom Reeve, former development director at the Mount Desert Island YMCA in Bar Harbor, has been named part-time director of the Mount Desert Chamber of Commerce.

Reeve, who lives in Seal Harbor, is a former assistant manager of College of the Atlantic’s Beech Hill Farm and former development and relocation manager for the Blue Hill Co-Op Community Market and Café.

Chamber President Lisa Parsons said one of the reasons the board hired Reeve is that he “gets” small business.

“He is really looking at developing and expanding small business for our community. He is very personable and has a great work ethic, and I think he is going to be a wonderful advocate for our membership.”

Reeve said he applied for the chamber job because of the opportunity to make a positive impact on the local economy.

“I have a strong background in development and business planning,” he said. I’ve done work with a lot of events over the years, both small-scale and large-scale events.”

Reeve said his initial priority is getting out and meeting all of the business owners in Mount Desert who are chamber members.

“I want to hear what they want out of the chamber and what we can do to help them get more business and have better seasons.”

The Mount Desert chamber has not had a paid director for several years. Now that the chamber is taking on events planning and some other activities that Jackie Hewitt, the town’s economic development consultant, had been coordinating, Parsons said the organization needed at least a part-time director.

“We really needed someone other than just our very dedicated but very small volunteer pool of board members,” she said. “We needed someone who could put in the time and energy.”

Parsons said the director’s position is year-round part-time.

Reeve was project manager and outreach coordinator for the Indiana Department of Environmental Management before he and his family moved to Mount Desert Island in 2013. He previously was executive director of Muncie-Delaware Clean & Beautiful in Indiana.