Reed resigns as manager: 30 years serving island towns

TREMONT — The search is on for a new town manager here. Selectmen accepted Dana Reed’s resignation at their regular meeting on Tuesday.

Reed, who has been town manager for three years, announced his decision to retire in an Aug. 31 letter to Kevin Buck, chairman of the Board of Selectmen. His last day on the job is Dec. 1.

On Tuesday, Reed thanked selectmen for giving him the opportunity to serve the town and expressed his appreciation for the support he has had during his tenure.

“However, the time has come for me to move on,” he said.

Reed and his wife, Ponzi, who is a longtime employee of the Jesup Memorial Library in Bar Harbor, are both retiring. He said their plans include traveling – they just purchased a 26-foot travel trailer. Last week in an interview, Reed said plans also call for more time pursuing one of his passions.

“Fishing,” he said. “That goes without saying.”

Reed became interim town manager in June 2014, replacing Carl Young. In April 2015, he was named town manager, signing a two-year contract. His contract was renewed for another two years in April of this year.

Under Reed’s contract, he is required to give 30 days notice of his intent to leave the job. In his resignation letter, he wrote that the three months notice would give selectmen “time to search for my replacement and to effect an orderly transition.”

At the meeting, Reed and selectmen discussed how to proceed with finding a new town manager. Reed urged the board to keep the salary at its current level – about $85,000 annually – so as to attract qualified candidates. The town also should hire a professional search firm to find those candidates, he said.

Selectmen Jamie Thurlow asked about finding a candidate through only local advertising. Reed, in reply, said he doubted that it would achieve the desired result.

“The job is one where there is a lot of training involved,” he said. “Tremont is a more complicated community than a lot of people give it credit for.”

Selectmen went on to vote 4-0 to have Reed ask for proposals from job search consultants for consideration at the board’s Sept. 18 meeting.

After graduating from Ohio State University, Reed took a job as parks director in Sandusky, Ohio. After six years, he moved to Vassar, Mich., serving first as parks and recreation director and, after six months, becoming town manager there. From 1986 to the spring of 2014, he was town manager in Bar Harbor.