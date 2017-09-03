Recovery coach training offered

ELLSWORTH — Healthy Acadia will offer a Connecticut Community for Addiction (CCAR) Recovery Coach Training at the Ramada Inn, 215 High St., Monday through Thursday, Sept. 25-28.

The 30-hour program will meet from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. Participants will be expected to complete an additional two hours of independent study daily to complete the training program.

Recovery coaches are individuals who may be in recovery, a friend or family member of someone in recovery, or a recovery ally. This training will provide participants with the knowledge and skills necessary to guide and mentor others through their own recovery process.

Participants will learn to describe the roles and functions of a recovery coach; list the components, core values and guiding principles of recovery; build skills to embrace relationships; explore many dimensions of recovery and recovery coaching; discover attitudes about self-disclosure and sharing one’s story; understand the stages of recovery; explore ethical and boundary issues; experience recovery wellness planning; and more. Visit www.ccar.us.

Registration and payment are required in advance. This course is primarily offered to residents of Hancock and Washington counties, with a tuition fee of $100. The course fee includes the workbook and a light breakfast every day. If you are interested in attending and are from outside Hancock and Washington counties (or if you are interested in hosting a similar training in your community), call for more information.

30 CEUs are available for full course completion. A limited number of financial scholarships are available upon request. Call for details.

Visit Healthy Acadia on Facebook to find the event listing and registration link. Contact Denise at [email protected] or 667-7171, ext. 15.