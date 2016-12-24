Public hearing scheduled

TREMONT — Selectmen have scheduled a public hearing at the town office on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 6 p.m. to discuss changes to the harbor ordinance and wharf and facilities ordinance.

The public hearing is in advance of a special town meeting vote on adopting the amended ordinances. A date has not been set for the meeting.

Harbor Committee members urged selectmen to schedule a special town meeting instead of waiting for the annual meeting in May so changes in the ordinance are in place for the beginning of the busy boating and fishing season.

Also on the agenda for the public hearing is discussion of changes to the ordinance for the Bass Harbor Memorial Library.