Program helps those with chronic disease

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — A free, six-week “Taking Action for Health” workshop series will be offered by Healthy Acadia in partnership with the Mount Desert Island Hospital at the Community Health Center in the Straus Center, 16 Community Lane. Classes will meet weekly on Wednesdays, Feb. 15 through March 22, from 2-4:30 p.m.

“Taking Action for Health” is Healthy Acadia’s Stanford Chronic Disease Self-Management Program, an evidence-based program to help those living with a chronic disease discover new tools for managing their chronic conditions and maintain an active and fulfilling life.

The free, interactive series is open to anyone living with a chronic health condition, including heart disease, stroke, diabetes, cancer, obesity, arthritis, migraines, asthma, eating disorders, depression and more. Caregivers are also welcome.

Participants will learn appropriate use of medications; how to evaluate new treatment options; appropriate exercise for maintaining/improving strength, flexibility and endurance; nutrition information; how to communicate effectively with family, friends and health professionals; techniques to manage frustration, pain, fatigue and isolation; and decision making processes. Visit patienteducation.stanford.edu/programs to learn more about the program.

The way the program is facilitated makes it effective, even for those living with multiple chronic conditions. Classes are highly interactive. Participants share their progress and successes and provide mutual support and encouragement. This helps increase participants’ self-assurance in their ability to manage their health and maintain active, fulfilling lives. Workshop participants each will receive a copy of the companion book, “Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions,” and an audio relaxation CD, “Relaxation for Mind and Body.”

“Taking Action for Health” will be facilitated by Laura Clapp and Ben Billings, health coaches with the hospital’s integrated care team. Preregistration is required. Contact Kathy Mulligan at 801-5034 or Kathy.Mulligan@mdihospital.org.

“Taking Action for Health” is supported by a grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), an operating division of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.