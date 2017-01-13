Procession to honor Martin Luther King

BAR HARBOR — Area residents and community members are invited to participate in a commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr. with a march through downtown Bar Harbor on Monday, Jan. 16.

Monday is the Martin Luther King holiday, and most banks, schools, institutions, government offices and some businesses will be closed.

Participants are scheduled to begin at the YWCA, 36 Mount Desert St., at noon, march through town and conclude at St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church on Mount Desert Street for light refreshments and closing remarks.

A bus will be available for participants with restricted mobility.

Organizers of the event are emphasizing that the march is an opportunity for families and community members to come together in honor of an important time and figure in American history, and to recognize ongoing work for social justice and civil rights.

President Ronald Reagan signed the bill creating a federal holiday in honor of King in November 1983. It was first observed on Jan. 20, 1986. In 1992, President George H.W. Bush shifted the holiday to the third Monday in January.

Organizers of the march include Jackie Davidson of the YWCA, Rev. Rob Benson of the Bar Harbor Congregational Church, Rev. Tim Fleck of St. Saviour’s Episcopal Church, Rev. Scott Planting of the Maine Seacoast Mission and resident Kendra Rand.

For more information, please contact the YWCA at 288-5008.