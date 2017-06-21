Pride Fest this weekend

BAR HARBOR — Plans for the second annual Bar Harbor Pride Festival this weekend include publication of a zine with Mount Desert Island High School’s Gay Straight Diversity Alliance (GSDA), an outdoor fair Saturday afternoon, an all-ages bonfire with poetry and music, hiking and yoga, stand-up comedy and live music.

“We realize that we are a small contingent of mostly young, white, COA-affiliated queer people,” said organizer El Burden. “There are so many LGBTQ+ people on MDI who we have yet to meet and are eager to collaborate with. That is why is so important to us. We are hoping to begin creating spaces for conversation and collaboration to happen across generational, racial, cultural and economic lines.”

See events on the Calendar on page 2 in section 2 and visit barharborpride.com.