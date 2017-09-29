Price joins health center

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Dr. Grace Price is now accepting new patients at the Community Health Center and will be available by appointment starting Oct. 4.

Price’s medical interests and expertise include family practice, prenatal care, family planning, chronic disease management and preventative health care. She earned her medical degree from the Warren Alpert School of Medicine at Brown University in Providence, R.I. She completed her family medicine residency at the University of Arizona and is board certified in family medicine.

“As a family medicine doctor, I believe in helping all patients achieve their health goals,” said Price. “I am eager to provide exceptional health care for everyone from expectant mothers to infants to grandparents. I welcome patients of all backgrounds into my practice and fundamentally believe in treating everyone with dignity, respect and compassion.”

As a medical student at Brown, Price founded Clinica Esperanza, a free clinic providing health care to an uninsured Spanish speaking population in Providence. As an undergraduate, she helped establish the Honduras Initiative, which coordinated public health trips for Brown undergraduates to Santa Lucia and Honduras. She is fluent in Spanish.

Price looks forward to exploring coastal Maine. In her free time, she loves to read, knit and hike with her husband, Chris.

Call the Community Health Center at 244-5630.