Post-march gathering

BAR HARBOR — Some Mount Desert Island residents who participated in Women’s Marches in Washington, D.C., Augusta and elsewhere last month are gathering at the YWCA on Friday, Feb. 3, at 5:30 p.m. for a potluck, slide show and presentations from grassroots groups.

The community gathering “for marchers and any who support them” is set to include presentations from state Rep. Brian Hubbell, Dennis Kiley from A Climate to Thrive, Kate Sebelin from Indivisible-MDI and a representative from the Down East Action Alliance.

Contact Milja Brecher-DeMuro at 288-3388.