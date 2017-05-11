Port Authority legislation postponed

AUGUSTA — The question of whether the state Legislature will authorize creation of a Bar Harbor Port Authority by town referendum will have to wait until 2018.

At a work session last week, the legislature’s transportation committee decided to carry over the bill to the next legislative session, which begins in January.

The bill allowing creation of a Port Authority, LD 1400, was sponsored by Sen. Brian Langley (R-Hancock).

It was submitted as emergency legislation in the current, first regular session of the Legislature so it could take effect more quickly and because few bills are accepted for consideration in the second regular session, Town Manager Cornell Knight said.