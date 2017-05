MOUNT DESERT — A request from Island Readers and Writers (IRW) to conduct a “pop-up” store to promoted summer reading was approved by selectmen Monday.

IRW founder and director Jan Coates explained the group wanted to set up during the farmer’s market on the village green in Northeast Harbor on July 6 with books for kids and several authors on hand. “It will be in an orange tent,” Coates said. “It won’t be big,” she added.