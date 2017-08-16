Political vandalism

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The heated opposition to cruise ships in town resulted in damage to two vehicles, according to Stu Snyder of Beal’s Lobster Pier.

Beal’s had been considering the use of their dock by the cruise ship Pearl Mist to unload and load passengers in September. Snyder, in a July 25 email to town officials, said that after a Harbor Committee meeting and a selectmen’s meeting where the issue was discussed, vehicles driven by Beal’s employees had been “keyed.” Police were notified of the incident at the selectmen’s meeting, he said.

“People should be able to attend meetings and share opinions without fear of vandalism or violence,” Snyder wrote. He asked selectmen to “calm tensions in an attempt to stop this pattern of senseless vandalism.”