Political signs reported missing

BAR HARBOR — The controversy regarding construction of a cruise ship facility at the former ferry terminal on Eden Street and a vote on the issue next week has led to missing political signs urging voters to oppose the project.

Four separate reports of stolen signs were made to police during the past week. All complaints came from the same person, according to Lt. David Kerns.

A Brewer man who fled after allegedly assaulting his domestic partner May 30 was arrested about an hour after police began looking for him.

Jeremy Sawyer, 38, was a passenger in a vehicle traveling on Route 3 when he allegedly assaulted the driver. She pulled over near Kings Creek to call 911 to report the crime, Kerns said.

“He got out and took off on foot,” Kerns said.

Sawyer later was located on foot near the corner of Route 3 and the Knox Road and arrested on charges of domestic violence assault and obstructing the report of a crime.

Kerns said the latter charge stems from Sawyer’s alleged attempt to keep the woman from using her phone to call for help.

Patrons of a downtown business Saturday probably would have appreciated the old joke that bagpipers walk while they play to get away from the noise. The diners complained they were being disturbed by the wandering musician. Police warned the bagpiper for panhandling.

A traffic stop early Saturday resulted in the arrest of a 28-year-old Bangor man. Michael Davis was arrested on a charge of operating while under the influence.

Whitney Dubois, 21, of Readfield was summonsed Sunday on a charge of operating after suspension.

Zachary Curran, 25, of Bar Harbor was summonsed Monday on a charge of operating after suspension.

Someone called police June 1 to say a turtle was crossing the Eagle Lake Road. Sgt. Chris Wharff searched but failed to locate the reptilian road-crosser.

Mount Desert

A woman called police Monday to say there was a snake on her doorstep and she wanted it removed.

Two collisions with deer were reported, one on Monday, the other on May 31.

On Monday, Matthew Curtis, 18, of Lamoine was driving on the Oak Hill Road in Somesville when his vehicle struck a deer, causing minor damage.

Michelle Corliss, 45, of Tremont was driving May 31 near the Pretty Marsh picnic area when her 2010 Volkswagen struck a deer. The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene.

Police responded Friday to a rollover accident on the Woods Road, which is off the Pretty Marsh Road near Pond’s End.

Yang Kong, 33, of Mount Desert reportedly failed to negotiate a curve. His 2012 Toyota rolled onto its roof. Kong was not injured.

Construction materials were reported stolen May 31 from a job site.

Southwest Harbor

Delwin Faulkingham, 47, of Trenton was arrested Friday on a charge of violating the conditions of his release. Officer Franklin Burke reportedly found Faulkingham at a business and determined that he had consumed alcohol, a violation of his bail conditions.

Maryellen Webb, 50, of Ellsworth was summonsed May 30 on a theft charge. Webb allegedly stole food and over-the-counter medications from a convenience store. The theft charge was elevated to a Class C felony level due to prior convictions, police said.

Police are investigating another theft reported the same day from the same store. An unidentified female was seen on security video taking items.

Vandals damaged a door to a bus owned by a community service agency. The vandalism was reported May 30.

Trenton

A small airplane sustained minor damage Friday when it struck a light on the edge of a runway at the Hancock County-Bar Harbor Airport. According to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, one of the brakes of the plane failed to operate as the plane landed, causing the aircraft to veer off the pavement. No injuries were reported.

A wooden statue of a moose was taken Saturday from a property at the intersection of the Oak Point Road and Osprey Lane. The dark-colored moose had been secured with a lock.

Malorie Young, 21, of Bar Harbor was northbound on Route 3 June 1 when her 2014 Chevrolet struck the rear of a 2007 Toyota pickup that was stopped in traffic and driven by James Fletcher, 32, of Ellsworth.

An outboard motor was reported stolen May 31. The motor had been attached to a boat parked in the reporting party’s yard.

A section of Route 3 was closed for hours during peak commuter time last Thursday morning after a box truck struck a utility pole near Acadia Fuel.

Trooper Travis Chapman of the Maine State Police said Tylor Perry, 24, of Glenburn was southbound around 2:20 a.m. when the rented box truck left the road.

“He fell asleep at the wheel,” Chapman said.

Perry was not injured. The truck traveled off the right side of the road and between the pole and its guy wire. The pole broke in three places.

The Trenton Fire Department responded.

Route 3 was closed between the Jordan River Road and Oak Point Road for about five hours, when one travel lane was opened, Chapman said. Two-way traffic resumed about two hours later after Emera Maine replaced the pole and restored power.

During the closure, traffic was rerouted along the Oak Point and Bayside roads.

The box truck sustained significant damage to the front end, Chapman said. No charges are expected.

According to Andrew Sankey, director of the Hancock County Emergency Agency, Emera Maine reported that 1,054 customers were without power due to the accident. The biggest issue, he said, was that power was out at the Hancock County-Bar Harbor Airport, leading to some delays.

Tremont

The sheriff’s department investigated Sunday a report of a 29-year-old male resident who sustained a gunshot wound. The man was treated at a local hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening. The investigation concluded that the firearm was discharged accidentally.

Deputy Shane Campbell arrested Donald Murphy, 60, of Tremont June 1 on two outstanding warrants for failure to pay fines.

A man reported June 1 that his landlord was stealing electricity by plugging extension cords into his outlets.

Swans Island

A chainsaw and pole saw were reported stolen Saturday.

Frenchboro

A resident reported Saturday that their home had been vandalized.

Acadia National Park

Matthew Dexter, no age listed, of Chicago, Il., was summonsed in the Jordan Pond Parking lot on May 25 on a charge of having an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle. That same day, Timothy Holmes Jr., no age listed, of Hartselle, Ala., was summonsed by rangers on a charge of possession of a controlled substance (marijuana).

Although marijuana possession and use by adults in nonpublic places is legal in Maine, it remains a crime on federal property.

On May 28, Dylan Richardson, 21, of Bass Harbor was summonsed by rangers on a charge of building a fire in an undesignated area on Rum Island in Long Pond. Rangers and Mount Desert firefighters were called when a nearby property owner reported seeing flames. Rangers report the fire was for cooking purposes and the individuals involved were not camping.