Police forced to punt on Super Bowl patrol

BAR HARBOR — Police were on the lookout for intoxicated drivers with a special patrol detail on Super Bowl Sunday. No one was arrested, but there were two drivers charged with the offense on Saturday.

James Jordan, 57, of Mount Desert was arrested on a charge of operating while under the influence (OUI) as the result of a traffic stop by Officer Doug Brundrett.



A traffic stop on Bridge Street led to the arrest of a Bar Harbor man. Kevin Edwards, 33, was arrested on charges of OUI and operating without a license. Police allege Edwards was driving while under the influence of marijuana.

Also on Saturday, Dorian Cregg, 29, of Bar Harbor was summonsed on a charge of operating after suspension.

A resident reported Friday that someone got inside her locked vehicle and ate potato chips before taking one of the two quarters she left inside.

Snow and ice on roads Feb. 1 made for slippery going for drivers.

Michelle Dewitt, 46, of Ellsworth was southbound on Route 3 when she lost control of her 1999 Jeep due to ice on the road near King’s Creek. The Jeep left the road and traveled up an embankment before coming to a stop about 25 feet off the road.

That same day, Melissa Johnson, 39, of Lamoine was southbound on Route 3 at the intersection of the Highbrook Road when she lost control of her 2005 Subaru. The vehicle went into a spin, left the road and hit a fence and utility pole.

Police received complaints Jan. 31 about noise generated by trucks using engine brakes near the intersection of Route 3 and the Crooked Road in Hulls Cove.

Southwest Harbor

The Department of Homeland Security catchphrase “If you see something, say something” must have been on a resident’s mind Sunday when they reported a person placing a backpack near a propane tank and walking away. There was no cause for alarm. The owner of the backpack had returned by the time police arrived, and there was nothing suspicious.

The Feb. 1 report of neighbors fighting turned out to be a father and son engaging in horseplay.

Mount Desert

A caretaker reported Jan. 31 that someone might have been staying in a Northeast Harbor church without permission. The incident was discovered when the caretaker noticed items in the basement of the seasonal church had been moved.

Police conducted a detail Sunday looking for intoxicated drivers. No arrests were made.

Trenton

A 1998 Chevrolet pickup driven by an Ellsworth man sustained front-end damage after striking a deer Friday on the Bayside Road. The driver, 44-year-old Trey Emery, was not injured.

Slippery conditions contributed to a Trenton teen losing control of her vehicle Feb. 1 on the Bayside Road.

Ashley Hudson, 18, was southbound when she lost control of her 2004 Saturn. The car left the road and struck a utility pole. Hudson was treated at the scene for minor injuries and released, according to the sheriff’s department.

Tremont

A resident complained Feb. 1 that his ex-wife will not stop calling his phone, and he doesn’t want to speak with her. Deputy Brian Archer reported he was going to contact the woman and issue a warning for harassment.