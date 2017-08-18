Police deal with ‘Ikea’ meltdown

BAR HARBOR — Who hasn’t become frustrated while trying to decipher the instructions for assembling a piece of furniture like that sold by Ikea, Overstock or Sauder Woodworking? But a Bar Harbor man’s irritation ended up involving police.

Officers responded to an Aug. 10 complaint of a domestic argument only to find there was no altercation – the man, in a fit of rage, had destroyed the piece of furniture he was unable to put together successfully.

Three officers on patrol Sunday in the department’s boat assisted a paddler whose kayak had overturned.

Sgt. Chris Wharff and officers Ted Cake and Brady Smith spotted the woman in the water and helped her get aboard their boat. The woman and a friend in another kayak were taken back to the town pier with their kayaks in tow.

The theft of a bottle of Twisted Tea from a downtown business Monday led to a summons for a Massachusetts teen. The 15-year-old boy from Brookline, Mass., was charged with theft.

An Ellsworth man was charged Saturday for allegedly presenting false identification at a bar. Derek Look, 20, was summonsed on a charge of presenting false evidence of age.

Amber Taggart, 29, of Bangor was arrested Sunday on a charge of operating while under the influence (OUI).

The owner of a lost wallet claimed the item Saturday at the police station and reported that $500 cash is missing.

Dylan Hersey, 21, of Waterville was arrested early Friday on a charge of OUI.

Fabian Gaynor, 28, of Bar Harbor was summonsed Friday on a charge of operating after suspension following a traffic stop on Route 3.

A crowd of an estimated 25 to 30 people were reported fighting early Friday on Main Street. The altercation was not physical, and participants were told to move along.

No injuries were reported in a two-car collision Friday at the intersection of the Knox and Gilbert Farm roads.

Jennifer Comiskey, 40, of Northfield, Mass., was pulling onto the Knox Road when her 2015 Honda hit the side of a 2015 Volkswagen driven by Anne Norwood, 22, of Ellsworth.

A Southwest Harbor man was placed on a probation hold Aug. 10 after he was arrested on numerous charges.

Joseph Schaefer, 25, was arrested on charges of OUI, operating without a license and illegal possession of scheduled drugs. Police said Schaefer’s probation officer asked for the Southwest Harbor man to be taken to the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth and placed on the hold.

A scraped knee was the only reported injury to a rider whose motorcycle collided with a car Aug. 10 on the Eagle Lake Road.

Tyler Lawson, 27, of Blue Hill was riding a 2016 Yamaha when a 2016 Nissan driven by Zhang Liang Chen, 30, of Champaign, Ill., turned left in front of the bike. The motorcycle went into a skid and hit the car, sending Lawson over the handlebars. The Yamaha sustained considerable damage and was hauled from the scene.

A Ledgelawn Avenue resident complained Aug. 10 that a drone was flying over her home.

Police determined that the Aug. 10 discharge of a rifle inside a home on the Eagle Lake Road was accidental, but the matter remains under investigation.

A Bar Harbor woman who reportedly fell asleep while driving Aug. 9 on the Crooked Road suffered minor injuries after her 2012 Volkswagen left the road and struck a tree. Police said Cara Romano, 38, received minor cuts.

Police are investigating the Aug. 10 report of the theft of items from a vehicle parked on Cottage Street.

Three teens were charged Aug. 9 after police received a report of kids smoking marijuana in public. The teens – two 15-year-olds from Bar Harbor and a 14-year-old from Trenton – each were summonsed for possession of marijuana and released to their parents.

Dakota Eaton, 27, of Blue Hill was arrested Aug. 9 on a warrant charging him with failure to appear in court.

Mikayla Mitchell, 22, of Brewer was summonsed Aug. 9 on a charge of operating after suspension.

Mount Desert

Five minors were warned for consuming alcohol Friday after police responded to a noise complaint at the Seal Harbor Beach around 1:30 a.m.

Minor damage resulted from a rear-end collision Sunday on Main Street in Somesville.

Daniel Thornhill, 50, of Acushnet, Mass., was slowing a 2016 Ford in traffic when the vehicle was struck by a 2016 Jeep driven by Ernest Mills, 52, of Scarborough. No injuries were reported.

A vehicle parked Aug. 9 on the South Shore Road in Northeast Harbor was struck from behind by a hit-and-run driver and sustained minor damage.

Southwest Harbor

Police are searching for the person caught Monday on security video taking a power tool from a downtown business.

A man reported Aug. 10 that his elderly mother had been “groped” by another person. The matter is under investigation.

Joseph McNeill, 31, of Cherryfield was summonsed Aug. 9 on charges of operating after suspension and violating conditions of release.

Trenton

A 15-foot Old Town canoe was reported missing Friday from the Narrows Too Campground. The canoe was not stolen; the campground said it floated away.

Tremont

State police responded Aug. 6 to a report of an intoxicated man whose vehicle was blocking a driveway. As the man was walking away from his vehicle, he reportedly jumped in front of another vehicle. When that vehicle stopped, he allegedly smashed its windshield. Donald Murphy, 51, of Tremont was located several days later and charged with criminal mischief.

A resident called the sheriff’s department shortly before midnight Monday to say a suspicious mariner was operating near his dock on Prohibition Way. The late-night boater left before a deputy could arrive.

The sheriff’s department is investigating the report Sunday of an assault. A Southwest Harbor woman reported the incident.

Swans Island

Deputy Rob Morang came to the aid Aug. 9 of a boater whose watercraft was disabled. Morang, using his personal boat, towed the vessel to a nearby dock.