Police budget dispatch funds

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The budgets for the police department and dispatching services were discussed by selectmen here Tuesday.

Police Chief Alan Brown said he has “no issues” operating within the proposed $476,255 police budget. The amount is about $12,700 more than for this year.

The proposed budget for dispatch is $265,878, an increase of about $9,900.

Brown told selectmen that a computer-based system that records calls to dispatch is nearing the end of its useful life. Replacing the six-year-old system would cost $7,500, he said.

“Is it something you might need soon?” asked Lagrange. He said money is available and suggested using funds proposed for legal fees to replace the system. The legal fee account now has $26,500 and should be sufficient, he said.

Selectmen agreed, approving a motion not to add $10,000 to a legal fee line of the budget and instead put the money into the dispatch capital improvement fund.