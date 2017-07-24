Playground hits target

BAR HARBOR — Volunteers have raised the $180,000 fundraising goal for the Park Street Playground Project and the dream of a new, fun, safe place for kids to play in Bar Harbor is about to become a reality with a playground rebuild date set for Sept. 9. The ribbon cutting is scheduled for Sept. 16.

“The overwhelming support of this community, its families and businesses has amazed me at every step in this process,” said Jenna Horton Boucher, playground committee chair.

Fundraising began in 2011 when local mother Amy Schwartz, her husband, Chris, and a group of parents and grandparents wanted an updated place for children to play. From collecting jars of change at local businesses, to organizing a local Comic Con, to yard sales and raffles, the Schwartz family gathered support and money for the idea.

Former Rotary Club President Shaun Farrar pitched increased involvement for the Bar Harbor Rotary Club, and in the last year, additional town funds were committed. Those efforts, coupled with a picket fence fundraising program, the Bar Harbor Bank & Trust’s golf tournament, two Rotary Adventure Golf tournaments, calendar sales, coloring book sales and donations from businesses, children and residents allowed the group to reach its fundraising goal.

The playground is owned by the town of Bar Harbor. At the annual town meeting, voters approved an additional $40,000 in the town budget in addition to the $23,000 the town set aside in its capital improvement lines.

To volunteer on the build day, contact Jones at [email protected].