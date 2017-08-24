Playground build day set

BAR HARBOR — The Community Build Day for the Park Street Playground is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9, the Bar Harbor (MDI) Rotary Club announced this week.

Groundbreaking is tentatively scheduled for 8 a.m. that day. The build will take place rain or shine. Volunteers of all abilities from ages 13 and up are welcome to participate. The first 50 volunteers to sign up will receive a free T-shirt. To volunteer, email [email protected].

The grand opening of playground is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m. “We have invited speakers to represent our generous project sponsors including Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, Bar Harbor Village Improvement Association, Fish Maine Restaurant Group, Machias Savings Bank and the Red Empress Foundation,” a club spokesperson said. “We also want to thank the Bar Harbor Catering Company, which will provide refreshments at both events.”

Volunteers hit the $180,000 fundraising goal for facility. “The overwhelming support of this community, its families and businesses has amazed me at every step in this process,” said Jenna Horton Boucher, playground committee chair, earlier this summer.

Fundraising began in 2011 when local mother Amy Schwartz, her husband, Chris, and a group of parents and grandparents wanted an updated place for children to play. From collecting jars of change at local businesses to organizing a local Comic Con, to yard sales and raffles, the Schwartz family gathered support and money for the idea.

The playground is owned by the town of Bar Harbor. At annual town meeting in June, voters approved an additional $40,000 in the town budget in addition to the $23,000 the town set aside in its capital improvement lines.

