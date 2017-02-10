Plates are back

TREMONT — No more driving to Ellsworth to get new license plates.

Plates again are available at the Tremont town office after an absence of nearly a year.

In March of last year, the Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) reduced the level of service at the town office due to “ongoing issues” involving recordkeeping. Residents still could register their vehicles and transfer plates from one vehicle to another.

According to Town Manager Dana Reed, the BMV recently approved the town clerk’s application to resume issuing plates for “all but the biggest trucks.”