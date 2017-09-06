Plant paddle set

MOUNT DESERT — Paddlers will learn how to identify and combat invasive aquatic species at Invasive Plant Patrol training at the Somes-Meynell Wildlife Sanctuary and on Somes Pond on Saturday, Sept. 9. The guided expedition, set for 9 a.m. to noon, will match novices with experienced volunteers.

Participants will learn how to use field guide keys to help identify suspected invaders, become familiar with common native plants and practice skills needed to be an effective early detector.

The program is led by the Volunteer Lake Monitoring Program and co-hosted by VLMP, Acadia National Park and Somes-Meynell Wildlife Sanctuary with the goal of more fully understanding the current condition of our lakes. Call 460-9390.