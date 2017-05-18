Penobscot Marine Museum to honor Stanley

SEARSPORT — The Penobscot Marine Museum will host an afternoon of boat talk and music in celebration of the career and talents of Mount Desert Island boatbuilder Ralph Stanley, National Heritage Fellow and museum trustee, on Saturday, May 27. Stanley will be at the museum’s Searsport campus to celebrate from 1-5 p.m. The museum will offer $1 admission all day as part of this event.

Stanley, a resident of Southwest Harbor, is recognized in the state of Maine and nationally as a master boatbuilder.

He began his wooden boatbuilding career in 1946 and has built or restored more than 70 boats, including lobster boats and yachts, dories, rowboats and Friendship sloops. Stanley became a National Endowment of the Arts National Heritage Fellow in 1999 for his contributions to boatbuilding as a traditional art. Along with boatbuilding, Stanley is a musician who enjoys making his own violins.

On Saturday, Bar Harbor filmmaker Jeff Dobbs’ documentary film “Ralph Stanley: An Eye for Wood,” will be shown at 1 p.m. along with a live commentary by Dobbs.

At 2 p.m., fiddle music will be presented by Belfast Bay Fiddlers & Friends. Visitors are welcome to bring instruments and join in with the group.

A toast to Stanley at 3 p.m. will offer a chance to hear stories and tributes about Ralph and his influence on the coast of Maine.

At 4 p.m., Old Grey Goose will play a selection of American folk songs on a variety of acoustic instruments.

Penobscot Marine Museum is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit penobscotmarinemuseum.org.