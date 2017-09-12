Crash victim identified, driver charged

BAR HARBOR – A driver from Virginia was arrested on charges of manslaughter and driving to endanger Tuesday afternoon after his pickup struck and killed a Bar Harbor woman walking in the parking lot of The Chart Room restaurant.

The victim, 76-year-old Connie Birkenmeier, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, Justin Shell, 36, of Harrisonburg, Va., was treated for injuries that were not life-threatening at Mount Desert Island Hospital, arrested and booked into the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth. He is expected to appear before a judge Friday for a bail hearing.

According to police, Shell was westbound on Route 3 when his white 2016 Dodge pickup veered off the road and into the restaurant parking lot, where it struck a parked vehicle and Birkenmeier before continuing on to hit several other unoccupied vehicles and the restaurant itself.

Police declined to comment about why Shell was charged and referred questions to the Hancock County District Attorney’s Office.

The accident, which occurred shortly before noon, remains under investigation. A section of Route 3 near the scene was closed for about four hours while police conducted an accident reconstruction.

Bar Harbor and Mount Desert police were assisted by the Bar Harbor Fire Department, public works department, Acadia National Park rangers and the Ellsworth Police Department.

Updated on Sept. 12 at 5:30 p.m.