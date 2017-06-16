Pay-to-play piper gets into a pickle

BAR HARBOR — A bagpiper was warned that he is violating the town’s noise ordinance after police received numerous complaints over the weekend about his playing disturbing customers at businesses as he wanders the streets.

One Main Street business told police on Saturday that customers couldn’t hear the television because of the cacophony. The boisterous bagpiper also was warned for panhandling.

A Trenton man escaped injury early Tuesday when his pickup left Route 102 in Town Hill and rolled over onto its roof.

Malcolm Dow, 52, was southbound when his 2001 GMC left the road and crashed into a ditch.

Police handled three shoplifting complaints from downtown businesses.

A woman who allegedly stole a piece of jewelry only to throw the item down a storm drain when she became aware that police were looking for her was arrested Saturday and booked into the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth.

Natalie Rodriguez, 30, of Ponce, Puerto Rico, was charged with theft and falsifying physical evidence.

On Friday, two 19-year-olds were summonsed after they reportedly stole liquor from a store.

Diego Romero of Boulder, Colo., and Wesley Knoll of Syracuse, N.Y., both were charged with theft.

A Bar Harbor man was summonsed June 6 on a theft charge.

Cameron Baker, 20, is accused of taking hand tools from a hardware store. Police additionally issued Baker a warning not to return to the business.

A homeowner on the Gilbert Farm Road called 911 June 7 to say a bear was on their front porch.

Michael Davis, 28, of Bangor was arrested early Monday on charges of operating while under the influence (OUI) and violating the conditions of his release.

Julia Crystal, 29, of East Millinocket was arrested June 8 on a charge of OUI. Crystal additionally was summonsed on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child.

Thomas Crim, 28, of Ellsworth was summonsed June 7 on a charge of operating after suspension.

Mount Desert

Mary Murdoch, 64, of Mount Desert was backing out of a parking space June 7 on Main Street in Northeast Harbor when her 2013 Kia collided with a passing 2011 Hyundai driven by Jerome Luecke, 76, of Palm Beach, Fla. The Hyundai was towed from the scene.

Southwest Harbor

A report Sunday of a person damaging property resulted in the arrest of a 34-year-old resident. Brandon Pinkham was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.

Two accidents involving deer were reported Monday.

James Norwood, 51, of Southwest Harbor was driving on the Seal Cove Road when his 2016 Ford pickup struck a deer, causing about $2,000 damage.

Aimee Williams, 62, of Southwest Harbor was driving on Long Hill when her vehicle collided with a deer on the road. The vehicle sustained extensive front-end damage.

A business owner told police Monday that the driver of a vehicle with Connecticut license plates ran over a sign and drove off without stopping.

Vandalism to a boat was reported Sunday. The damage is believed to have occurred about a month ago.

Trenton

The sheriff’s department said failure to yield to oncoming traffic caused an accident Friday that hospitalized three people for treatment of their injuries.

William Wright, 90, of Snellville, Ga., was turning left into a Route 3 business and failed to yield to an oncoming 2013 Subaru driven by Thomas Kadgen, 76, of Shokan, N.Y. The Subaru collided with Wright’s 2007 Suzuki SUV.

Wright, Kadgen and Kadgen’s passenger, 73-year-old Georgette Kadgen, all were transported to Maine Coast Memorial Hospital in Ellsworth. According to the report, all three later were listed in stable condition.