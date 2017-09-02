Pastor named at Tremont Congregational Church

TREMONT — Cassandra Crabtree was called to be the next pastor of the Tremont Congregational Church at a special meeting of the congregation on Aug. 13.

Crabtree is a graduate of Mount Desert Island High School and holds a bachelor’s degree in social work with a minor in youth ministry from Gordon College. She has taken advanced courses on the Bible from Grace Evangelical Seminary in Bangor.

Crabtree has been a volunteer youth leader and Sunday School teacher at churches in Tremont, Bar Harbor and Massachusetts. She also has volunteer experience with church missions to orphanages in Romania.

Her work experience includes management of programs for children and adults at Downeast Horizons. Her ordination is through The Next Leaders Association.

Crabtree is a resident of Bernard and will begin her new role during the third week of September.

Tremont Congregational Church, founded in 1895, is a nondenominational Christian church. It holds Sunday services weekly at 10 a.m. Contact Peter Madeira at [email protected] or 249-8574.